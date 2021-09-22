Man stabbed during dispute on Bronx-bound D train: NYPD

The man pictured allegedly stabbed another man while on a Bronx-bound subway on Sept. 19, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx — A man stabbed a fellow subway rider in the buttocks after the two came into physical contact while on a Bronx-bound train, police said Wednesday.

It began when the 33-year-old victim sat down while riding the D train and accidentally touched the man next to him, police said. That man became irate, started a verbal dispute, then stabbed the victim once in the buttocks before fleeing to the street at the 174-175 Street station.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital, according to police.

Police described the incident as a robbery but did not say what was stolen.

No arrests have been made.

The man sought is believed to be 25 to 35 years old, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, with blond highlighted dreadlocks, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, light blue jeans, and multicolored sneakers, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

