ELMHURST, Queens — A man was stabbed to death during a dispute at a Queens subway station Friday morning, police said.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Grand Avenue-Newtown station, authorities said.

The two men got into a dispute on the southbound M/R platform, according to police.

During the dispute, a man in his 40s or 50s was stabbed in the chest, the NYPD said.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Police said they were still looking for the suspect who fled the scene.

According to the MTA, M and R trains were bypassing the Grand Avenue-Newtown station in both directions as police investigated. The transit agency suggested commuters use the Woodhaven Boulevard or Elmhurst Avenue stations nearby.

