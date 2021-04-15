Cops are searching for the man who allegedly spit on and punched a man during a dispute at the Broad Channel subway station on April 5, 2021. (NYPD)

BROAD CHANNEL, Queens — Authorities have asked the public for assistance in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted another man during a dispute at Queens subway station earlier this month.

It happened on April 5 on the A train at the Broad Channel subway station around 11:40 p.m., police said.

A 44-year-old man got into a dispute with the suspect about smoking on the train, according to authorities.

The suspect then spit on the victim and punched him in the face and head before fleeing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).