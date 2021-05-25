Cops released an image of a man accused of sexually abusing a woman onboard an MTA bus in Brooklyn May 24, 2021. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN — Police asked the public for help identifying the man accused of sexually abusing a woman on an MTA bus in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.

It happened just after 4:45 p.m. in the confines of the 61st Precinct, which serves neighborhoods including Kings Bay, Gravesend, Sheepshead Bay, and Manhattan Beach.

The 38-year-old woman was onboard a B82 express MTA bus when a man approached her from behind and pressed his crotch against her right arm, according to police.

The woman got off the bus at the MTA stop, police said.

Police released a photo of the suspect, which was taken by the victim.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).