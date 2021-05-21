Man sought in attempted sexual assault in Manhattan: NYPD

Cops released an image of a man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman in Manhattan on May 19. (NYPD)

HELL’S KITCHEN — Cops have asked the public to help identify the man sought for an attempted sexual assault in Manhattan early Wednesday.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. in front of a building on West 52nd Street between Ninth and Tenth avenues.

A man approached a 23-year-old woman from behind and put his hand over her mouth, police said.

He then shoved her to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her, cops said.

The victim resisted, and the suspect fled.

The victim suffered a laceration to her right elbow and a bruised collarbone, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).