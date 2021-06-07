Man sought in attempted rape of woman on Manhattan sidewalk: police

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Manhattan attempted rape

Cops released images of a man accused of attempting to rape a woman on a Manhattan sidewalk June 5, 2021 (NYPD)

MANHATTAN — Authorities have asked the public for help in identifying a man accused of attempting to rape a woman in Manhattan Saturday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the vicinity of East 33rd Street and Madison Avenue, police said.

A 27-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was approached from behind by an unknown man, cops said.

The suspect then grabbed the victim with both hands around the throat, pushed her against a storefront gate and pulled down his pants, attempting to rape her, according to police.

THe woman struggled and was able to break free from his grip. The suspect fled on foot, authorities said.

The woman sustained a minor abrasion to her head. EMS responded to the scene and evaluated her, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

