Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — One person was stabbed inside of an A train at the 42nd Street-Port Authority, officials said.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the male victim got into a fight with the suspect. Police said it was then that the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the victim in the forehead.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests had been made Wednesday night.