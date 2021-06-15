Man slashed during dispute at Manhattan subway station: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was slashed during a dispute at a Manhattan subway station Tuesday morning.

It happened just before noon in the vicinity of the 125th Street subway station in Harlem, police said.

A verbal dispute began between two men at the location when one of them took out a sharp suspect and slashed the victim in the arm, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was uncooperative with authorities, police said.

No arrests were reported.

The incident comes as the MTA has seen a rise in crime within the city’s transit system. MTA officials have called on the city and NYPD to step up police presence in subway cars and stations.