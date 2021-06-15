Man slashed during dispute at Manhattan subway station: NYPD

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was slashed during a dispute at a Manhattan subway station Tuesday morning.

It happened just before noon in the vicinity of the 125th Street subway station in Harlem, police said.

A verbal dispute began between two men at the location when one of them took out a sharp suspect and slashed the victim in the arm, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was uncooperative with authorities, police said.

No arrests were reported. 

The incident comes as the MTA has seen a rise in crime within the city’s transit system. MTA officials have called on the city and NYPD to step up police presence in subway cars and stations. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Actress Lisa Banes dies after hit-and-run scooter crash on Upper West Side: reports

Times Square celebrates Broadway coming back

Bus operator injured trying to prevent attack has to fight MTA for workers' compensation

Real life NYC 'Golden Girls' turn 100 years old!

Legendary Rucker Park in Harlem gets facelift from 'Full Court Peace'

Macy's July 4th fireworks will return

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter