FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan — Authorities launched a search for a man accused of slashing another man at a Lower Manhattan subway station Thursday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. on the northbound No. 4 platform at the Fulton Street station.

Two men got into a dispute when one of them slashed the other in the left abdomen and arm, according to police.

The suspect, who was known to the victim, fled the scene, cops said. He was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue and black checkered shirt and had a cane.

This was the second reported slashing at a subway station in less than 24 hours.

A woman was slashed in an unprovoked attack in the Union Square subway station Wednesday night.

Police said she was waiting for a train on the southbound N, Q, R platform when a man suddenly slashed her in the arm and chest with a sharp object.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody for the attack, cops said.

The slashings come amid a surge in violent crime in New York City’s subway system.

The MTA has continued to call on Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD for more police assistance and resources for the transit system.

De Blasio on Monday said the NYPD would be deploying another 250 officers into the subways.

According to de Blasio, the city will continue to scale up resources for mental health outreach on streets and in subways. Some additional funding is included in the preliminary budget.