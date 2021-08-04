Man on bike attacks woman walking dog, yanks necklaces from her neck: NYPD

Police released video of a man attacking a woman on a Queens sidewalk, robbing her of her jewelry (NYPD).

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — A woman walking her dog had her necklaces ripped off of her neck while she walked her dog on a Queens sidewalk, according to the NYPD.

It happened Tuesday at about 9:35 a.m. on Bleecker Street in Ridgewood between Seneca Avenue and Cypress Avenue near Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Video provided by police shows the man approach the woman on the sidewalk — he was on a bicycle, and she was walking her dog. The man drops the bike and attacks the woman.

WATCH: Man on bike attacks woman walking dog, yanks necklaces from her neck



Police said the man grabbed her shirt and stole her gold necklaces from her neck as she struggled into the street; the jewelry was valued at about $1,100.

The individual is described as a male with a thin build, salt and pepper long hair in corn rows; he was last seen wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt and eyeglasses, carrying a light brown book bag and riding a dark bicycle.