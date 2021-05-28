LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police launched an investigation after a man was fatally stabbed at a Lower East Side park Friday morning.

It happened around 7:42 a.m. at the Lower East Side Coleman Skatepark in the vicinity of Monroe and Pike Streets, police said.

Police responded to a report of an assault at the park and arrived to find a 27-year-old man with several stab wounds, authorities said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released, pending proper family notification.

The victim had been found face down in the park and a makeshift knife was found near his body, according to police.

