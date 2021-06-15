Man forcibly touches woman inside Queens massage spa: police sources

Cops released an image of a man accused of forcibly touching a woman inside a Queens establishment May 17, 2021 (NYPD)

RICHMOND HILL, Queens — Cops have launched a search for a man accused of forcibly touching a woman at a Queens business last month.

It happened on May 17 inside what police sources said is a massage spa in the vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and 117th Street in the Richmond Hill neighborhood.

The suspect entered the establishment, approached a 36-year-old employee and forcibly touched her, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was not injured, cops said.

The suspect is described to have a bald head and tattoos on both of his forearms.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

