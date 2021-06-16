Man dies months after assault in the Bronx: police

BELMONT, the Bronx — Months after a man was attacked in the Bronx, police said he died earlier this week.

On Feb. 25, police responded to a call of a man assaulted on Washington Avenue and near East 184th Street in the Belmont neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find a man, later identified as 50-year-old Jose Carrero, with trauma to his face and head, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated before being transported to a long-term care facility, according to authorities.

Carrero was pronounced dead on June 14, police said.

No arrests have been made.