Man dies months after assault in the Bronx: police

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT, the Bronx — Months after a man was attacked in the Bronx, police said he died earlier this week.

On Feb. 25, police responded to a call of a man assaulted on Washington Avenue and near East 184th Street in the Belmont neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find a man, later identified as 50-year-old Jose Carrero, with trauma to his face and head, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated before being transported to a long-term care facility, according to authorities.

Carrero was pronounced dead on June 14, police said.

No arrests have been made. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

'Queens' comeback story is in motion': Borough president talks vaccinations

Lyft driver killed in Queens crash; 2nd driver arrested, police say

How rain gardens stop flooding and water pollution

Queens mom wants daughter's murder to change law

Man arrested in shooting of 10-year-old Queens boy Justin Wallace

Arrest in shooting of Queens boy, community mourns

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter