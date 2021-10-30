Man commits robberies at two Bronx gas stations: NYPD

This suspect is accused in a gas station robbery pattern in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK — An unidentified man robbed two separate gas stations in early October, police said Saturday.

The first incident took place Oct. 9, police said. At approximately 4 a.m., a male entered a gas station on Webster Avenue and displayed a knife to an employee.

The suspect then removed $400 in cash from the gas station’s cash register and fled, police said.

Four days later, at about 12:41 a.m., the same male entered another gas station on Riverdale Avenue, police said. He displayed a knife to a gas station employee, and then fled on foot after removing $120 in cash from the register.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).