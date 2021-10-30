Man commits robberies at two Bronx gas stations: NYPD

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This suspect is accused in a gas station robbery pattern in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK — An unidentified man robbed two separate gas stations in early October, police said Saturday.

The first incident took place Oct. 9, police said. At approximately 4 a.m., a male entered a gas station on Webster Avenue and displayed a knife to an employee.

The suspect then removed $400 in cash from the gas station’s cash register and fled, police said.

Four days later, at about 12:41 a.m., the same male entered another gas station on Riverdale Avenue, police said. He displayed a knife to a gas station employee, and then fled on foot after removing $120 in cash from the register.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx Night Market celebrates Halloween

Unsung civil rights pioneer seeks to clear name

Gunmen take turns shooting man in Bronx barbershop: NYPD

Shootout outside Bronx elementary school amid NYC youth gun violence crisis

First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Bronx school, thanks teachers for working hard amid pandemic

More Bronx

Crime

Pandemic prostitution increasingly profitable in Queens

Rapper Fetty Wap among 6 arrested in cross-country drug ring: officials

Man stabbed to death at Little Ferry party while trying to stop man who was harassing woman: sources

Hate crimes in NYC nearly double 2020 in concerning trend

Union Square subway shooting suspect connected to Manhattan robberies: NYPD

Suspect arrested in Union Square subway shooting

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter