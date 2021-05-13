Man arrested in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack: police

Surveillance image of a man police say is accused of punching a 64-year-old man in the face aboard an R train in Brooklyn on Sunday, May 9, 2021. (NYPD)

GREENWOOD HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police have arrested a man accused of punching a 64-year-old person in the face in an unprovoked attack at a Brooklyn subway station earlier this week.

Edwin Rosado, 27, was arrested Wednesday and faces assault charges, police said.

The victim was on board a northbound R train on Sunday, around 1 p.m., when he was approached by an unidentified man at the Prospect Avenue station.

The stranger suddenly began punching the man in the face before running off the train and fleeing the station, authorities said.

The man suffered facial fractures and contusions, a broken nose and abrasions to his knees, according to police.

Police believe the attack was unprovoked.