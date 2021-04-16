Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect who allegedly made anti-Asian statements and attempted to punch a woman in Manhattan on April 13, 2021. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan — Police arrested the man accused of harassing an Asian woman on a Manhattan street Tuesday afternoon.

Daniel Negroni, 31, was taken into custody and faces charges of aggravated harassment as a hate crime, police said.

The incident happened at the corner of East 57 Street and First Avenue in Midtown East around 1 p.m.

A 25-year-old woman informed officers she was walking along First Avenue Negroni allegedly muttered something about the coronavirus and said “you don’t belong here” before he attempted to punch her, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

According to the NYPD, there have been at least 54 anti-Asian hate crimes reported as of April 11 this year. Six of those incidents were motivated by COVID-19 with an Asian victim, cops said.

At this time last year, there were 12 reported anti-Asian incidents, with 11 of them COVID-19 motivated, police said.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.