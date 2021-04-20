QUEENS — A grand jury indicted a Queens man on several charges, including murder, in the fatal stray-bullet shooting of a woman in Astoria in March.

Dajuan Williams, 19, was arraigned Tuesday on a six-count indictment, charging him with second-degree murder and and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Williams allegedly fired shots at a rival gang member, Alexander Acevedo, in Astoria on March 12.

A stray bullet struck Gudelia Vallinas, 37, as she was standing near the intersection of 48th Street and Broadway at the time of the gunfire, authorities said.

The mother of two was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was not the intended target, according to officials.

Williams was taken into custody nearly three weeks later. If convicted, Williams faces 25 years to life in prison.

Acevedo, 25, also faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, Katz said. He allegedly fired at least one shot near the basketball court in the Woodside Houses before Vallinas was shot.

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

“We have to continue to sound the alarm about the dangers of illegal firearms and the impact of gun violence on our families and our communities. Two young children lost their mother due to this senseless shooting. This cycle of violence must stop and we must work diligently to get guns off our streets,” Katz said in a statement.