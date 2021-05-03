Cops released footage of the car sought in connection to a hit-and-run of a 13-year-old boy on Long Island May 2, 2021 (NCPD)

NORTH LAWRENCE, N.Y. — A young teen was struck and injured by a car that fled the scene on Long Island Sunday afternoon, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was crossing Burnside Avenue near Lincoln Place around 4:30 p.m. when he was struck by a gray/blue Volkswagen Passat, police said.

The vehicle left the scene of the incident and continued east toward Rockaway Turnpike, according to cops.

The teen was taken to the hospital for his injuries, including cuts to his knee and face, authorities said.

Cops released surveillance footage of the incident, showing the car driving in an apparent fast speed and the teen falling onto the sidewalk.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.