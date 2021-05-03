Long Island hit-and-run: 13-year-old boy struck, injured; driver sought

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LI hit-and-run

Cops released footage of the car sought in connection to a hit-and-run of a 13-year-old boy on Long Island May 2, 2021 (NCPD)

NORTH LAWRENCE, N.Y. — A young teen was struck and injured by a car that fled the scene on Long Island Sunday afternoon, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was crossing Burnside Avenue near Lincoln Place around 4:30 p.m. when he was struck by a gray/blue Volkswagen Passat, police said.

The vehicle left the scene of the incident and continued east toward Rockaway Turnpike, according to cops.

The teen was taken to the hospital for his injuries, including cuts to his knee and face, authorities said.

Cops released surveillance footage of the incident, showing the car driving in an apparent fast speed and the teen falling onto the sidewalk.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Teen returning to Kenya after facial reconstruction

Allegedly drunk driver who killed NYPD officer in hit-and-run knew she ‘hit something,’ court doc says

Woman charged in officer's death said she was drinking, smoking

Push to get hundreds of adorable pets adopted

LI acid attack victim: Community rallies in support

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter