Second arrest made in connection to shooting of 10-year-old Queens boy: law enforcement sources

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A second arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Queens boy Justin Wallace, multiple law enforcement sources told PIX11 News.

Wallace was killed by a gunshot wound to the torso on Saturday night at a family barbecue in Far Rockaway. A relative was injured in the shooting.

Jovan Young, 29, was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon on what would have been Wallace’s 11th birthday.

The second man arrested is 26-year-old Ashram Lochan, the neighbor to the home where Wallace and his relative were shot on Beach 45th Street, law enforcement sources confirmed. There has been an ongoing dispute between the family and the neighbor over a shared parking spot.

PIX11 News spoke to Young’s longtime girlfriend and the mother of his child, who felt the neighbor needed to be investigated and didn’t believe Young did it.

A search warrant was obtained and police found guns in the man’s home. He has been a criminal possession of a weapon charge, though not with the murder of Wallace.

