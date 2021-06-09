Girlfriend of man arrested and charged in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Queens boy not convinced it’s him

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Jovan Young made his first appearance before a judge on Wednesday in Queens, a day after he was charged in the murder of 10-year-old Queens boy Justin Wallice.

Young. 29, is charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Police say video shows him shooting into the home of Wallace’s family during a cookout.

Commissioner Shea confirmed Young is the suspect in the shooting.

Young’s longtime girlfriend and mother of his children is unconvinced he pulled the trigger.

“Everyone who knows him knows he’s not like that,” the woman, who did not appear on camera, said. “He has family too and I know he feels terrible about what happened, because that’s a child.”

Police have confirmed the shooting is the culmination of a longtime feud between the family of the 10-year-old and their next door neighbor over a shared driveway.

Young, his girlfriend says, is close friends with the neighbor.

“I believe his friend, who lives next door, had the ongoing problem with the [family]. I believe he was there to comfort him, tell him to not do it, it’s not worth it.”

But the NYPD says all evidence points to Young.

“I spoke to the family, detectives did, since that tragic incident and we reassured them that we’d do everything in our power to bring the perpetrator to justice,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. “We have done that. The sad thing is it’s not going to bring their beautiful son back.”

Outside the home, a growing memorial for Wallace. It all comes as the suspect was remanded Wednesday. Young is being held without bail.