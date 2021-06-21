Funeral held for 10-year-old Justin Wallace

Monday featured a heartfelt tribute for Justin Wallace, a Queens 10-year-old fatally shot in his family home earlier this month.

At his Monday funeral, family, friends and community members remembered the young boy who died just days before his 11th birthday and his 5th grade graduation.

Services, though somber, became a celebration of Wallace’s life, with his sister calling him the light of their family.

Police and community advocates recently begged New Yorkers to call the NYPD with any tips they have in the shooting. Two people have since been arrested.

Video shows a gunman walk up to the home and fire at least eight shots.

Community Activist Andre Davis believes someone in the area knows who’s responsible for the shooting, which also injured Wallace’s uncle.

“Throw that snitching concept out of your mind,” he said. “This is not gang related; this child is not a criminal.”

“We have to start standing up to put this gun violence down. We can’t lose any more children,” said NYPD Community Affairs Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said. “Our babies are out here dying. We have to come together as a city and deal with this.”