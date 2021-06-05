Skip to content
Justin Wallace
Girlfriend of man arrested and charged in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Queens boy not convinced it’s him
Video
Parking dispute led to fatal shooting of 10-year-old Queens boy: Shea
Video
Alleged shooter arrested in 10-year-old Queens boy’s death: NYPD
Video
NYPD partners with ATF to track down guns as community mourns slain Queens boy
Video
Advocates plea for community to call NYPD with tips in 10-year-old Queens boy’s death
Video
More Justin Wallace Headlines
Slain Queens boy was just days away from his birthday
Video
10-year-old boy fatally shot in Queens: police
Trending Stories
PIX11 Live
NY COVID latest: Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Changemakers: Female fighter pilot talks breaking glass ceiling, staying focused
Video
Parking dispute led to fatal shooting of 10-year-old Queens boy: Shea
Video
Have a Ball: How to try out to be a ballperson at the U.S. Open
Video
Woman tiles bathroom with $77 worth of pennies in viral TikTok video
NYC ends solitary confinement in jails
NY COVID latest: Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Veteran's Resources
U.S Department of Veterans Affairs
Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Resource Centers of America
Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC)
Where to find New York’s Very Own
NYC’s race for mayor: A list of everyone running for New York City mayor in 2021
Vaccine freebies: NY, NJ rolls out incentives
Video
Mets 2021 schedule on PIX11
Yankees 2021 schedule on PIX11
PIX11 COMMUNITY CALENDAR