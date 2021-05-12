RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — Police arrested a woman who allegedly drove her vehicle into a swimming pool while intoxicated on Long Island Tuesday night.

Samantha Perez faces charges of driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance, Suffolk County police said.

Perez, 24, was driving a 2007 Mazda 3 east on Peconic Street when she failed to turn at the intersection of Sycamore Avenue around 11:25 p.m., cops said.

The vehicle struck a parked car, then crashed through a fence at home at the intersection and drove into a swimming pool in the backyard, according to authorities.

Perez exited the vehicle uninjured. She was determined to be intoxicated and taken into custody, authorities said.