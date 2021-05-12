Woman drives into swimming pool while intoxicated on Long Island: police

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — Police arrested a woman who allegedly drove her vehicle into a swimming pool while intoxicated on Long Island Tuesday night.

Samantha Perez faces charges of driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance, Suffolk County police said.

Perez, 24, was driving a 2007 Mazda 3 east on Peconic Street when she failed to turn at the intersection of Sycamore Avenue around 11:25 p.m., cops said.

The vehicle struck a parked car, then crashed through a fence at home at the intersection and drove into a swimming pool in the backyard, according to authorities.

Perez exited the vehicle uninjured. She was determined to be intoxicated and taken into custody, authorities said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

Long Island nurses celebrate 40 years on the job

Local hospital hopes to help fight COVID-19 crisis in India

Suffolk County trains officers for active shooter

LI man rents oxygen chamber seeking COVID pain relief

Latest on Nassau County fires

Massive fire at Long Island recycling plant causes LIRR suspensions

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter