NYC murder suspect that prompted international search arrested in Harlem: sources

Crime

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Murder suspect Moussa Cisse was the subject of an international search spearheaded by the NYPD.

NEW YORK — Police have arrested a teenage murder suspect after months of investigation and speculation that he fled the United States entirely.

Moussa Cisse, 19, was found and arrested in Harlem this afternoon, according to police sources. The teen, who is accused of killing young mother Shadina Smith and wounding her fiancé, was found in a stolen vehicle.

In an exclusive interview with PIX11 News, officials initially suspected the 19-year-old suspect may have fled the city — and the nation altogether. In the wake of that story, police sources said they were able to collect good leads on Cisse’s whereabouts.

Cisse is accused of killing the 29-year-old mother and wounding her fiancé after an argument in the lobby of the couple’s building on Jan. 16, police said. It’s alleged that Cisse groped Smith as she got off the elevator in her building on West 150th Street near Frederick Douglass Blvd. Smith at some point went to get her fiancé to help, but Cisse opened fire on them both.

Smith died at Harlem hospital; her fiancé has since been treated and released.

Detective Alexander Santiago previously told PIX11 News that Cisse has strong political and family ties to West Africa. Officials initially believed he may have fled to the Ivory Coast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Officer fires gun after man threatens people with knives in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

Local pediatrician prepares for vaccine rollout for kids 5 to 11

Deli worker fatally stabbed by customer in East Harlem: NYPD

Deli worker fatally stabbed at East Harlem store: NYPD

How The Center serves NYC's LGBTQ community

Manhattan borough president talks plan of action amid crime, homelessness

More Manhattan

Crime

'Nowhere left to turn': RCSD teacher details alleged sexual assault by student

RCSD teacher details alleged sexual assault by student (FULL INTERVIEW)

Officer fires gun after man threatens people with knives in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

4 men shot at East Flatbush deli: NYPD

Shootout outside Bronx elementary school amid NYC youth gun violence crisis

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter