NYC murder suspect that prompted international search arrested in Harlem: sources

Murder suspect Moussa Cisse was the subject of an international search spearheaded by the NYPD.

NEW YORK — Police have arrested a teenage murder suspect after months of investigation and speculation that he fled the United States entirely.

Moussa Cisse, 19, was found and arrested in Harlem this afternoon, according to police sources. The teen, who is accused of killing young mother Shadina Smith and wounding her fiancé, was found in a stolen vehicle.

In an exclusive interview with PIX11 News, officials initially suspected the 19-year-old suspect may have fled the city — and the nation altogether. In the wake of that story, police sources said they were able to collect good leads on Cisse’s whereabouts.

Cisse is accused of killing the 29-year-old mother and wounding her fiancé after an argument in the lobby of the couple’s building on Jan. 16, police said. It’s alleged that Cisse groped Smith as she got off the elevator in her building on West 150th Street near Frederick Douglass Blvd. Smith at some point went to get her fiancé to help, but Cisse opened fire on them both.

Smith died at Harlem hospital; her fiancé has since been treated and released.

Detective Alexander Santiago previously told PIX11 News that Cisse has strong political and family ties to West Africa. Officials initially believed he may have fled to the Ivory Coast.