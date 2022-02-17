Homeless man stabs breakdancer on L train heading from Brooklyn to Manhattan: police sources

Crime

by:

Posted:
NYPD officers on subway

FILE – NYPD officers wear masks while patrolling a subway train in the Bronx on April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A homeless man stabbed a breakdancer three times on a Manhattan-bound L train on Thursday, police sources said.

The 22-year-old victim was on a train around 2:30 p.m. when he was attacked.

It’s not clear where exactly the train was when the man was stabbed twice in the right leg and once in the left arm, officials said.

The suspect fled the train at the First Avenue and 14th Street subway station. Police have not yet released a description of the attacker.

Officials said the attack was unprovoked.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

