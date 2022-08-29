NEW YORK (PIX11) — In a violent weekend across the city, at least 23 people were shot or stabbed throughout the five boroughs since Friday, with at least six of those victims dying, according to authorities. Perhaps the most shocking incident, however, was one in which no injuries were reported.

Gunfire rang out Sunday evening near storied St. Patrick’s Cathedral, a perennially popular spot for tourists in bustling Midtown Manhattan, police said.

Two groups were playing the three-card monte card game near East 50th Street and Madison Avenue around 6 p.m. when a dispute broke out between them, officials said.

One person from among the fray pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, authorities said. The shot struck a Mercedes, and the gunman and his group fled the scene, police said.

They remained at large, though two men associated with the struck car were taken into custody on outstanding warrants unrelated to the encounter, officials said.

The incident came near the end of a violent weekend across the city, with much of the bloodshed coming in Brooklyn. One person was killed and four others injured in a shooting along the boardwalk in Coney Island around 11:55 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. And at least another two people were fatally shot across the borough, while a third was left in critical condition from a stabbing, from late Saturday into early Sunday, police said.

Meanwhile in the Bronx, one man was killed and another two wounded in a shooting around 3:50 a.m. Saturday in the Mount Hope section, officials said. Investigators announced early Monday that suspect Roman Anderson, 22, had been formally arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to that incident.

