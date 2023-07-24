NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City saw a violent weekend of gun violence, with two people killed and several others injured.

Judy Brown Fears of Community Capacity Development in Woodside, Queens, said even the most minor of shootings have major consequences.

“A lot of people just forget about it, wash it away,” said Fears. “‘Oh, you just got scratched [by a bullet]. You’re gonna be okay.’ They don’t forget about it. They carry that. It’s still with them.”

Fears works to reduce gun violence in the city and create community-based solutions to the problem. She said many gun violence survivors – including family members, neighbors and witnesses – experience nightmares, have trust issues or fear people coming up behind them.

Violence interrupter Anthony Harper, who also works at Community Capacity Development, grew up thinking the sound of gunshots was normal. He understands how these environments harm young people, even if the bullets never hit their intended target.

“They have to be on the defense all the time,” said Harper. “So it makes them feel like they have to be a part of the gun violence, too. They’re not looking at it like, ‘Let me get away from here.’ They’re looking at it like, ‘Let me go get a gun. Let me protect myself.’”

Both Fears and Harper said just the threat of gun violence impacted how they raised their children.

“I had to teach my kids to be careful, watch out,” said Fears. “Who you talk to, what you do, who you’re around. You can’t be in big crowds. Little things that I didn’t have to think about before, I have to think about now.”