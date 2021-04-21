William Segar is pictured (2006 and 2021). Segar was arrested on Long Island after being on the run for 14 years for allegedly assaulting a cop in Florida (Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office).

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. — Suffolk County authorities tracked down and apprehended a Florida fugitive who was on the run for 14 years, officials said.

William Segar, 56, was arrested on April 16 in Northport, Long Island, authorities said.

While reviewing warrants from other sheriff’s offices around the country, deputy investigators with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office came across a warrant regarding an assault of a police officer in Florida and discovered Segar’s last known address was in Suffolk County, authorities said.

Investigators contacted the sheriff’s office in Monroe County, Florida, who confirmed the warrant was still active and that Monroe County would extradite him.

Segar was wanted by Monroe County, Florida sheriffs for seven charges: Battery on a law enforcement officer, felony aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill on law enforcement officer, felony resisting arrest with violence, domestic battery, felony battery, felony damage property and misdemeanor resisting officer without violence.

Authorities tracked Segar down to an address in Suffolk County and discovered he had sold the house and moved, according to officials.

Investigators were able to find a current phone number and track him down to an address in Northport where he was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

He is expected to be extradited to Florida.