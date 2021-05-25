Feds: 8 charged in NJ for burglary ring targeting Asian homeowners

NEWARK, N.J. — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey have charged eight people they say were involved in a coordinated, interstate burglary ring that targeted people of Asian descent.

The members of the crew allegedly were involved in more than 50 burglaries and stole cash, jewelry and guns.

Authorities allege they gained information on potential victims by burglarizing their cars and, in some cases, placing makeshift tracking in the vehicles.

Many homes allegedly were broken into through unsecured second-floor windows.

The defendants were scheduled to make initial court appearances Tuesday along with a ninth person charged with tampering with evidence.

Messages were left Tuesday with attorneys representing the defendants.

