HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The death of a woman whose body was found in a New Jersey parking garage has been treated as “suspicious,” authorities said.

The body was reported just after 6 a.m. Sunday in a parking garage in the vicinity of Second and Hudson streets in Hoboken, the Hudson County prosecutor’s office said Monday.

Prosecutors said 34-year-old Jazzlynn Teron of Elizabeth was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of her death.

Police believe the incident was isolated, and no arrests have been made.

Prosecutors and police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call the prosecutor’s office at 201-915-1345. All calls and information will be kept confidential.