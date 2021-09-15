CLAREMONT VILLAGE, the Bronx — The death of a Bronx infant has been officially ruled a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Legacy Beauford was found unconscious in a bedroom at the Webster Houses in the Claremont Village neighborhood on Sept. 9, police said.

The 1-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Keishawn Gordon, 23, was arrested in connection to the infant’s death and faces charges of murder, manslaughter, aggravated sex abuse and sex abuse, authorities said. During his arraignment, however, he was only charged with murder and manslaughter.

Gordon, who was identified as the baby’s mother’s boyfriend, told investigators he was frustrated the infant wouldn’t stop crying, according to court documents.

Gordon had been staying in his girlfriend’s apartment and had been left alone with the baby, prosecutors said.

“I wasn’t squeezing his stomach that hard. I was holding him up in the air and throwing him,” Gordon said according to the criminal complaint. “I was frustrated he wouldn’t stop crying. He kept throwing up. I mushed him. He was irking me.”

Gordon was remanded following his arraignment

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined Beauford had suffered blunt force trauma injuries to the torso and a lacerated liver, which caused deadly internal bleeding, according to the criminal complaint. Doctors said the injuries happened late Wednesday into Thursday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid the family with funeral costs; click here for more.