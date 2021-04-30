Cops identify suspect in fatal shooting of Bronx man

Cops released images of Rashaun Lawrence wanted in connection of the March 5 death of Travis Brooker in the Bronx.

VAN NEST, the Bronx — Authorities identified the man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a Bronx man last month.

Police identified 23-year-old Rashaun Lawrence as the suspect wanted for the March 5 homicide of Travis Brooker.

Authorities responded to a call of shots fired in the vicinity of Rosedale and East Tremont avenues around 5:15 p.m., according to police.

Officers arrived to find 35-year-old Brooker lying at the location unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot to his head, cops said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Lawrence is described to be about 6 feet 1 inch tall and 195 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)