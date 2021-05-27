Cops arrest man accused of soliciting sex from 15-year-old girl on Long Island

Police released an image of Andrew Quattrone and the vehicle he was seen driving. Quattrone allegedly tried to solicit sex from a teen in Babylon, N.Y. (Suffolk County PD)

BABYLON, N.Y. — Police arrested a man who allegedly solicited sex from a young teen on Long Island earlier this month.

Andrew Quattrone was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following an arrest warrant with charges of criminal solicitation and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Police said Quattrone, 38, approached a girl, 15, at a parking lot behind 24 East Main St. in Babylon on May 13.

He had approached the teen at the lot and handed her a cellphone with a pre-typed sexually explicit message for her to read, requesting her to perform a sex act, according to police.

When the victim’s friend walked over, Quattrone fled.

He was arrested nearly two weeks later.