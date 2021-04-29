Cops released images of the suspected wanted in connection to a stabbing outside a Bronx subway station. (NYPD)

NEW YORK — Authorities have asked for assistance in identifying the suspect who stabbed a man and pushed his wife down the stairs outside a Bronx subway station Tuesday evening.

It happened on Tuesday around 7:45 p.m., police said.

A 37-year-old man and his 33-year-old wife were on board a northbound No. 4 train at the Bowling Green station in Manhattan when they noticed a man acting belligerent on the train, authorities said.

The man then engaged in a verbal dispute with the suspect, cops said.

When the couple got off the train at the East 170 Street and Jerome Avenue subway station, the suspect followed them to the street where he punched the man in the back of the head and began stabbing him with a knife, according to police.

When the victim’s wife tried to intervene, the suspect pushed her down the stairs, authorities said.

The man sustained stab wounds to his arm and right side of his torso while the woman suffered injuries to her right leg and right torso, cops said.

They were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The suspect is described to be in his 30s and was last seen wearing a black Nike baseball hat, a blue face mask, a gray sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).