NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A man from the Bronx was sentenced to over a year in prison for fraud after using over 4,000 credit card accounts, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.

Trevor Osagie, 32, managed a fraudulent credit card scheme that spread through the country from around 2015 until November 2018, according to officials. Osagie used a “network of individuals” throughout the New Jersey and New York area to buy gift cards, flights, hotels, rental cars and other items with the stolen credit cards.

Osagie used other people to get stolen account information off of the “dark web and other sources,” according to prosecutors. Officials also said Osagie had one person make fake credit cards before giving them to people who traveled using them.

According to prosecutors, Osagie and his network made over $1.5 million in purchases using over 4,000 accounts. He was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Osagie was also ordered by the court to pay $1.43 million in restitution.

