CITY ISLAND, the Bronx — Police have arrested the man accused of fatally shooting a woman at a Bronx construction site.

Jose Everaldo Reyes, of the Bronx, faces charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on City Island, a small, normally tranquil residential seaside Bronx community in the Long Island Sound.

Police said Reyes shot and killed 52-year-old Lizbeth Mass while she was working as a construction-site flagger in the neighborhood.

Mass and the suspect knew of each other, according to police. The two were not involved in a relationship, but police believe the suspect was trying to pursue one with the victim.

Shortly before the incident, the suspect had brought Mass lunch, police said. He then left and returned to the location a short time later and shot her multiple times, said authorities.

The 66-year-old gunman rode off on a bicycle, but the woman’s boyfriend, who happened to be driving by and witness the shooting, chased after him, police said,

According to authorities, the victim’s boyfriend exited his vehicle, which rolled in reverse and inadvertently struck the suspect, knocking him to the ground. Mass’ boyfriend then beat the man, police said.

An off-duty law enforcement official who was in the area handcuffed the suspect until police arrived, authorities said.

The suspected gunman is in custody in a hospital, where he was taken with body trauma.