Bronx shooting: Suspect sought after man fatally shot in Longwood building

Longwood fatal shooting

Cops released surveillance of the suspect sought in the deadly shooting of a Bronx man on May 9, 2021. (NYPD)

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — Authorities have asked the public for assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to a fatal Bronx shooting earlier this week.

Police responded to a call of a person shot at a building in the vicinity of Westchester Avenue and Faile Street in Longwood just after 2:30 a.m. on May 9, authorities said.

Officers arrived to find 32-year-old Allen Steven Urena lying in front of the location with a gunshot to his chest, according to police.

Urena did not live in the building he was killed, according to cops.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect seen holding a firearm.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

