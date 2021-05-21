Asian woman punched inside Manhattan subway station: police

Cops released a sketch of a man who allegedly punched an Asian woman at a Manhattan subway station (NYPD)

MANHATTAN — Cops released a sketch of a man wanted in connection to an attack on an Asian woman on a Manhattan subway station last month.

It happened on April 28 around 6:40 p.m. inside the Second Avenue subway station along East Houston Street in the neighborhood bordering the East Village and the Lower East Side, police said.

A 47-year-old Asian woman was walking on the southbound platform when a man approached her and punched her in the face before fleeing, police said.

The woman fell to the ground and sustained bruising to her face and head, leg pain and lacerations to both hands, police said.

No words were exchanged before the attack, according to police.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force launched an investigation into the attack.

The man is described to be 5 feet, 6 inches tall and have a full beard and short, dark hair.

The incident comes amid an ongoing surge in violent crime in the subway system as well as attacks on the Asian American community.

The MTA has continued to ask Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD for more help in policing the transit system.

President Joe Biden also signed legislation Thursday to curtail a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

The new law will expedite Justice Department reviews of hate crimes by putting an official in charge of the effort. Federal grants will be available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of bias-driven incidents, which often go underreported.

