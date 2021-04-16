Asian woman harassed on Q train in Manhattan; suspect sought

Cops released images of a man who allegedly made anti-Asian comments at a woman on the Q train. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN — Police have asked the public to help identify a man who allegedly made anti-Asian statements at a woman on the subway in Manhattan Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old woman was seated on a stationary Q train car at the 96th Street subway station around 11:30 a.m. when she was approached by a man, police said.

The suspect aggressively pointed his finger in the proximity of the victim’s face and made several derogatory anti-Asian statements, according to authorities.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force has launched an investigation into the incident.

Cops released images of the man taken from the incident.

The incident comes amid a rise in attacks and crimes against the Asian American community.

As of April 11, the NYPD said there have been about 54 anti-Asian hate crimes in 2021, with six of them coronavirus-motivated. At this time last year, there were 12 anti-Asian hate crimes reported.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).