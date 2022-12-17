YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — After an armed carjacking in Yonkers Saturday evening, police have arrested one suspect, but are still searching for two more suspects, said police.

An out-of-state man, 62, was at a gas station on Yonkers Avenue when three people assaulted him and took off in his pickup truck. Yonkers police said they found the truck and followed it to the Bronx, where it crashed on the George Washington Bridge entrance ramp from I-87 south. One of the suspects was arrested at the crash while police still search for the other suspects.

Police said no shots were fired, and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, so if you have any information, you can submit it here.