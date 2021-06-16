2 sought after man shot during dispute over scooter sale in Queens

scooter sale shooting

Cops launched a search for the suspects who shot a man during dispute in Queens June 15, 2021 (NYPD)

WOODHAVEN — Cops have launched a search for the suspects who shot a man during a dispute in Queens Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 90th Street in Woodhaven, police said.

A 24-year-old man and two other men were involved in a sale of a gas-powered scooter when a dispute began, authorities said. 

One of the suspects then displayed a handgun and discharged it, striking the victim, according to police. 

Both suspects fled and were last seen heading west on Jamaica Avenue.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his hip and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

