Cops launched a search for the suspects who shot a man during dispute in Queens June 15, 2021 (NYPD)

WOODHAVEN — Cops have launched a search for the suspects who shot a man during a dispute in Queens Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 90th Street in Woodhaven, police said.

A 24-year-old man and two other men were involved in a sale of a gas-powered scooter when a dispute began, authorities said.

One of the suspects then displayed a handgun and discharged it, striking the victim, according to police.

Both suspects fled and were last seen heading west on Jamaica Avenue.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his hip and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

