2 men sought in New Jersey armed robbery, sexual assault of woman

NJ sex assault, robbery

Cops released sketches of the two men wanted for sexually assaulting a woman during an armed robbery (NJ State Police)

WOODBRIDGE, N.J.  — Cops have asked the public for help in identifying the two men accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in New Jersey Saturday night.

It happened on April 17 just after 9:30 p.m. in Woodbridge Township, police said.

The suspects approached a man and a woman in the vicinity of Lee Street and Scott Place. Authorities said the suspects sexually assaulted the woman and stole her phone. They also struck the man with a gun and stole his wallet, according to police.

Cops released sketches of the two men sought. They are considered to be armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Linda Infusino of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 379-2071 or linda.infusino@co.middlesex.nj.us or Officer Robert Montalvo of the Woodbridge Police Department at (732) 602-7306 or robert.montalvo@twp.woodbridge.nj.us.

Anonymous tips are welcome.

