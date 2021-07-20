14-year-old shot in Staten Island during ‘dispute,’ NYPD says

Crime

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Staten Island Tuesday, according to police.

It happened during a dispute between two groups of people at Broadway and South Street just before 8 p.m., police said.

The teen was taken to a local hospital, where officials said he is recovering. He is not cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

