Why food deserts persist in low-income NYC neighborhoods

NEW YORK — Hundreds of thousands of people in the New York City area live in so-called food deserts — low-income neighborhoods that lack access to healthy, affordable food.

Food deserts can be found in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in the South Bronx, Bedford-Stuyvesant, and parts of Harlem and Staten Island. And residents who live in these areas can face real health consequences, according to Gina Lovasi, the Urban Health Collaborative Co-Director and Dornsife Associate Professor of Urban Health at Drexel University.

“Access to fresh foods in particular is related to obesity and to other risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes, which all have consequences for cardiovascular disease,” she said.

Fabián Wander, director of the health and wellness center at Hostos Community College, works in the South Bronx in the heart of a long-time food desert. He believes there’s an impact on the students from food deserts who may eat fast-food nearby.

“They have very limited options in terms of healthy alternatives,” he said.

Latoya Meaders, co-founder of Collective Fare catering in Brownsville, grew up in a food desert in Staten Island.

“The thing about living in a food desert is, lack of access to culturally relevant food, but also the amount of grocery store options that you have when you live in these areas,” she said. “Think about when you go into a corner bodega. Think about the options that are inside that store — potato chips, high fructose corn syrup drinks, and everything that is not good for the body.”

So why aren’t there full-service supermarkets providing fresh produce and other nutritious items?

“Supermarket Guru” Phil Lempert said it all boils down to money.

“They don’t have full-service supermarkets because they can’t make money there. That’s the bottom line,” he said.

The analyst, consultant, and podcaster said supermarkets face a slew of costs that keep them away from existing food deserts, including maintenance, security, and crime.

But there are advocates who are trying to make changes in these areas.

“We focus on health and wellness cooking. We focus on providing access to people,” Meaders said.

Meaders expanded Collective Fare during the pandemic to include a cafe and provide outreach to those who live in food deserts.

“I think the best thing right now is the conversations that we’re having and the awareness,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hostess Community College has added a food studies program and offers fresh food right on campus.

Lempert suggested government programs could help supermarkets stay in food deserts despite the added costs.