BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Prom is an exciting time. It’s a celebration of high school and a job well done. However, between the fancy clothing and accessories, many students worry they may not be able to cover the costs. This year that won’t be a problem for dozens of Brooklyn teens, all thanks to some correctional officers who care.

A classroom was converted into a prom boutique for 34 high school seniors at the Brooklyn Academy of Global Finance in Bed-Stuy. With senior prom next Wednesday, Principal Dannielle Darbee needed help dressing 22 boys and 12 girls. The Hispanic Society of the Department of Correction spent weeks preparing for this day.

“We are correction officers. We patrol the toughest precincts in the city of New York. It’s great they see us in regular clothing so they meet Danny, not the officer,” said Daniel Leites, the president of the Hispanic Society of the Department of Correction.

Correction officer Jen Azcona raised the funds and transformed the Brooklyn classroom into a world-class boutique. “It’s magical. Why not give them that experience? They are graduating high school, it is such a big milestone,” said Azcona.

Teens could pick new shoes, ties and dresses. They could even get manicures. Azcona says it’s more than a new outfit for these students but a memory that will last a lifetime.

However, they still need suits for the boys. Prom is Wednesday, May 11. To donate, visit this GoFundMe page.