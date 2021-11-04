Young children begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Long Island

NEW YORK — It was a big day for children and their parents who have been waiting for months to get those ages 5 to 11 vaccinated against COVID-19.

The age group is now the youngest to receive the vaccine, and some kids were among the first to get the shot at Cohen Children’s Medical Center on Thursday.

“In New York, six in 10 kids who are 12-and-over are already vaccinated. We need to get that number higher – and starting today, we need to chip away at vaccinating the newest group of eligible children. The vaccine is safe. It works – and it will be the way we successfully lower COVID stats across the region, nation and world.” said Charles Schleien, MD, senior vice president and chair of pediatrics at Northwell Health and Cohen Children’s.

Dr. Sophia Jan was among those vaccinating the young kids and offered support to their parents.

Despite feeling a moment of discomfort, the newly vaccinated kids said it was worth the relief of staying virus-free.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the kid-size doses that are just a third of the amount given to teens and adults, and are just as safe and effective for the younger age group, health officials said.

Northwell Health has established vaccination pods in Manhattan, Queens, Long Island and Westchester County.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, call (844) 919-VACC for the most up-to-date availability or go to: https://www.northwell.edu/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine/locations