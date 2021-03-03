Yankee Stadium, Javits Center to offer overnight vaccinations, thanks to Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Will you get your vaccine shot overnight? The state hopes so.

New York has announced three of its mass vaccination sites will offer overnight vaccinations.

The delivery of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine has increased the state’s supply and allowed these sites to administer more doses.

The Bronx
Bronx residents can begin making appointments at Yankee Stadium starting Wednesday at 11 a.m.

This vaccination site will administer overnight shots from Thursday at 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. Friday.

Eligible residents can log onto Somosvaccinations.com or call 1-833-SomosNY to make an appointment.

Manhattan
New Yorkers will also be able to book appointments at the Javits Center through New York State’s website beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Vaccinations will start at the convention center Friday at 9 p.m. and run until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Upstate New York
The third 24-hour mass vaccination site is at the New York State Fair site in Syracuse. 

The state said it’s receiving approximately 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The next shipment will come in about 10 days.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Local group supports minority owned businesses during time of need

NYC looks to improve high-speed internet access and affordability

Lawmakers agree on stimulus limits

Yankees manager Aaron boon receives pacemaker, takes leave of absence

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

Cuomo says he won't resign in the wake of scandals

NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force investigating unprovoked attack

Chill returns after a stunning Wednesday

Bronx educator making history as founder of school to empower immigrant community

@PIX11News on Twitter