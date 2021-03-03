Will you get your vaccine shot overnight? The state hopes so.

New York has announced three of its mass vaccination sites will offer overnight vaccinations.

The delivery of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine has increased the state’s supply and allowed these sites to administer more doses.

The Bronx

Bronx residents can begin making appointments at Yankee Stadium starting Wednesday at 11 a.m.

This vaccination site will administer overnight shots from Thursday at 8 p.m. until 7 a.m. Friday.

Eligible residents can log onto Somosvaccinations.com or call 1-833-SomosNY to make an appointment.

Manhattan

New Yorkers will also be able to book appointments at the Javits Center through New York State’s website beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Vaccinations will start at the convention center Friday at 9 p.m. and run until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Upstate New York

The third 24-hour mass vaccination site is at the New York State Fair site in Syracuse.

The state said it’s receiving approximately 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The next shipment will come in about 10 days.