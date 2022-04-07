NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dr. Sampson Davis’ company, COVID Tests NY, has been on the frontlines of the pandemic for two years.

“We’ve been able, fortunately, to provide close to 50,000 tests since the beginning of the pandemic,” he told PIX11 News.

Up until recently, Dr. Davis was able to offer tests to his patients with no out-of-pocket costs. But now, uninsured people are unable to get free tests because of a lack of funding, Davis said.

The emergency federal funding that subsidized COVID-19 testing came to an end on March 22.

Monday, CityMD posted on its website, saying patients without insurance may have to pay the uninsured visit rate. Quest Diagnostics, one of the largest testing companies in America, said patients without a health plan will be charged $125 for a test.