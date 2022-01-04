The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to meet Wednesday to determine whether or not children under the age of 16 will be cleared to get Pfizer booster shots.

This comes after the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer boosters for kids ages 12 to 15.

Dr. James Schneider, the director of pediatric critical care for Cohen Children’s Medical Center, explained what the new developments mean.

Schneider said he is “pretty confident” the CDC will follow FDA recommendations and clear the booster for younger teens as the best chance of getting through the pandemic is getting more kids vaccinated.

When asked if parents should have any concerns about kids getting the booster shot, Schneider said there are low risks and side effects aside from a fever or cold.

He said soreness in the arm or numbness at the injection site might be observed, but there is “nothing of significance.”

Schneider also said they will be following CDC guidelines on how much time is recommended between getting the last vaccine dose and the booster shot.

The doctor also acknowledged there is a drastic increase of kids being admitted to his hospital with COVID, adding that some kids find out a positive diagnosis while at the hospital for other situations, such as a health screening.

The World Health Organization has said cases of people getting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, or “flurona” are real.

Schneider said he has not personally seen someone with flurona, but said it’s possible for a person to have it, but he has seen cases of influenza and COVID at the hospital.