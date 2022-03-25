JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The head of the MTA told Long Islanders yesterday the agency will not require riders to cover their faces once the TSA drops its mask mandate for indoor transportation facilities.

“I’m hoping that the mask mandate will come off, not because I have any status as an epidemiologist, but because mask mandates have come off in the rest of society,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

Doctor Matthew Harris is the Medical Director of Northwell Health’s Covid-19 Vaccine Program.

“I think it’s premature to remove masks in locations where there is a high density of people,” Dr. Matthew Harris said.

He’s the medical director of Northwell Health’s COVID-19 vaccine program, and said the mask mandates are important for New York’s most vulnerable. The new COVID variant, BA2, is spreading rapidly and highly contagious, he added.

Marsha Crawford-Blackburn, who lives in Brooklyn but takes the LIRR several times a week, said she’s still wearing her mask in the interest of “protecting others.” She’s not the only one opting to keep her mask on.

“I don’t mind, people have a preference but me I just wear a mask still to be safe,” Jasmine Bowen told PIX11 News.

Mask requirements have been dropped in most indoor settings in New York, but the current TSA regulation makes masks mandatory in trains, enclosed stations, buses, airports and planes. The MTA hopes lifting that mandate will reduce confrontations between riders and transit employees, which have more than doubled during the pandemic.

TSA ends its mask mandate April 18.